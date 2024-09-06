Preview: Sept. 9 Manassas City Council Meeting

Happy Friday, Manassas!

Welcome to another City Council preview, this time for the Sept. 9 regular meeting. This is the first meeting of City Council since July, so there is a lot to cover. This week’s meeting will be held at the City Hall Council Chambers at 9027 Center Street following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the renovated space.

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Important links

Key agenda items

Public hearing on EV charging station rates

The city will be holding a public comment period on rates to use city-issued electric vehicle charging stations.

According to the agenda packet, the city currently annually incurs approximately $18,000 in electrical expenses and $4,000 in software costs across five stations, as well as about $4,000 in equipment repair costs.

Staff is recommending City Council adopt a rate of $2 per hour for charging with a $2.50 per hour fee for idle parking following a 30-minute grade period.

In Prince William and Fairfax counties, the charging fee is 30 cents per kilowatt-hour, averaging about $2.64, on top of a $2 per hour idle fee. These counties also have a $25 max on charging. In Loudoun County, it is a flat rate of $2.10 per session with no idle fee.

The city estimates its revenue to be nearly $35,000 in the staff report to City Council.

Closing a portion of the Technology Drive right-of-way

City staff has recommended approval of ridding of a public right-of-way at the end of a cul de sac on Technology Drive and placing it further up on the road.

The public right-of-way was dedicated in 1987 and 2007 to the City of Manassas as a condition of site plan approvals, but the property owners, D2 Tech Park LLC, are proposing to close the current right-of-way and move it.

In the agenda packet, the proposed resolution states city staff has no objection to the requested change. The proposed resolution also states this will not impact other property owners and “appears to be in the best interests of the city.”

Amending the School Board’s FY2025 budget

The Manassas City Public School Board is requesting an amendment to its fiscal year 2025 budget to reflect an increase from $152.9 million to $156.2 million.

The additional $3.3 million is coming from the Commonwealth in revenue due to increased funding being received by MCPS. It has impacted its overall budget, not either the operating or capital improvement budgets.