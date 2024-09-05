Braemar Park Upgrades Revealed as Fairmont Park Plans New Playground Build Week

Prince William County is celebrating improvements at Braemar Park and preparing for a new playground at Fairmont Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Braemar Park will be held on Thursday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at 12401 Braemar Parkway in Bristow. The park has seen several updates, including a new playground, repaved parking lot, renovated basketball and tennis courts, and the addition of two pickleball courts. The event is open to the public.

A new playground design has been finalized at Fairmont Park, located at 9801 Fairmont Avenue near Manassas. The community is invited to participate in Build Week from October 23 to 26. Volunteers are needed to help with tasks such as assembling equipment and mixing concrete. All necessary tools and safety gear will be provided, along with food and drinks for participants. Volunteers must be 18 or older, though those aged 14 and up are welcome to assist with certain tasks.