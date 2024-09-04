Consultants Seek Public Input on Revamping Fredericksburg’s Parks and Ficklen Island

A consulting firm, Lardner/Klein Landscape Architects, is seeking more public input on the future of Alum Spring Park, Old Mill Park, and Ficklen Island in Fredericksburg. Since February, they have been gathering feedback to refine the city’s Parks and Recreation master plan.

Key issues identified include flooding and outdated facilities at Old Mill Park, the need for improved access and trail repairs at Alum Spring Park, and the potential removal of a concrete dam at Ficklen Island. The consultants have developed several concepts to address these concerns and now ask the public to weigh in on their recommendations before presenting them to city council this fall.The firm’s presentation, including maps and surveys, is available online.

Fredericksburg Free Press has more information on the proposed plans.