Suspect Arrested After Stabbing at Warrenton Road Exxon

A 29-year-old man was stabbed at Mr. B’s Exxon on Warrenton Road on September 1, and the suspect, J’Lei Bland, 22, was arrested at a nearby home. Bland is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding and is being held without bond.
The 29-year-old victim was at the Exxon to purchase items from the business. The victim and suspect knew each other, and this was not a random attack, police said.
Press release:
A suspect is in jail after a stabbing on Warrenton Road.
On September 1st at 9:31 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing at Mr. B’s Exxon in the 300 block of Warrenton Road. Deputy J.E. Cordes arrived on scene to find an adult male victim suffering from several life-threatening stab wounds.
As Deputy Cordes put a tourniquet on one arm, Deputy C.D. Sullivan arrived and placed a tourniquet on the victim’s other arm as the victim was losing a significant amount of blood. Rescue arrived and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect was identified as J’Lei Bland, 22, of Stafford and deputies learned he was at a home on Anvil Road. The SWAT and Drone Teams were activated as deputies established a perimeter around the residence. The suspect was subsequently called from the home and was arrested without incident.
Bland was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
We are praying for a speedy and complete recovery for the victim. Excellent work by the deputies to provide life-saving measures at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.