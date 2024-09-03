Suspect Arrested After Stabbing at Warrenton Road Exxon

A 29-year-old man was stabbed at Mr. B’s Exxon on Warrenton Road on September 1, and the suspect, J’Lei Bland, 22, was arrested at a nearby home. Bland is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

The 29-year-old victim was at the Exxon to purchase items from the business. The victim and suspect knew each other, and this was not a random attack, police said.

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