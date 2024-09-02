19-Year-Old Killed While Breaking Up Fight at Spotsylvania Gathering; Suspect Charged with Homicide

Christian Whalen, 19, was fatally shot while attempting to break up a fight at a gathering on Spotswood Furnace Road in Spotsylvania; 18-year-old Kenneth Watson has been charged with homicide and is being held without bond.

Press release:

On September 01, 2024 at approximately 1AM, deputies responded to the 14600 block of Spotswood Furnace Road for a reported shooting. It was reported that a large group had gathered, trespassing on property owned by Spotsylvania County when a fight broke out. The victim, 19-year-old Christian Whalen, attempted to break the fight up when he was shot in the lower extremity. Deputies immediately began to render life-saving measures. A deputy on scene loaded him into his cruiser and transported him to a rescue squad. Christian was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives responded and began interviewing numerous witnesses still on the scene. During the initial interviews, it was determined that 18-year-old Kenneth Watson of Caroline had fired a weapon, striking Christian as he was attempting to break up the fight.

Kenneth Watson was charged with homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. At the time of this release, a booking photo was not available.

This is still an active investigation and many more interviews need to be conducted. Detectives are relying on witnesses who may have been at the party that left before law enforcement’s arrival. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.