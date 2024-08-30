Assault, Drugs, and Failure to Move Over: Fredericksburg Police Roundup

Fredericksburg Police has posted several recent arrests on their Facebook page. Below are a few recent incidents.

Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding

The Fredericksburg Police Department has taken Anthony L. Pittman, Jr. of Stafford into custody. Pittman was wanted on charges of Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Reckless Driving with the Intent to Injure, Destruction of Property, and Protective Order.

On August 29, at 5:15 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center received a report of a male subject who attempted to run over a female in the 400 block of Riverside Drive. The driver hit a milepost marker on the Heritage Trail preventing him from running over the female. The male then left the area in a U-Haul pick-up truck. Officers and a Detective responded to the scene and conducted interviews and collected evidence. They were able to identify the suspect and issue a wanted notice.

Possession of Drugs, Firearms, and Ammunition

On August 22, 2024, Officer Hibbitts provided backup for a traffic stop along Fall Hill Avenue. During the assist, Officer Hibbitts noted a vehicle pass the traffic stop, and the driver failed to move over or slow down for the emergency vehicles. Officer Hibbitts stopped the vehicle on Roffman Road and Officer Murphy and K9 Raider arrived to assist. K9 Raider indicated the presence of drug odor coming from the car. A search of the vehicle yielded digital scales, drug packaging materials, fentanyl pills, and a loaded firearm.

Bryan Frye, 57, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, and failure to move over for emergency vehicles. Frye was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Possession of Drugs, Ammunition, and False Identity

On August 21, 2024, Officer Velasco provided backup for atraffic stop in the 1800 block of Emancipation Highway. During the assist, Officer Velasco noted a vehicle passing the traffic stop, and the driver failed to move over or slow down for the emergency vehicles.

Officer Velasco stopped the second vehicle and Officer Hibbitts arrived on scene to assist. While speaking with the occupants, officers noted drug items in plain view. While Officer Velasco searched the vehicle’s driver, Officer Hibbitts attempted to identify the female passenger who repeatedly provided a false name and date of birth.

After speaking with the driver, Officer Velasco quickly realized that he had dealt with the passenger on a previous call and was able to determine her true identity. The passenger was wanted through Stafford County for failure to appear on a drug charge. A search of the vehicle yielded illegal narcotics and ammunition.

The driver, Kyle Hill, 26, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of ammunition by a felon, no driver’s license, and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

The passenger, Skylar McFadden, 25, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with identity theft and false ID to avoid arrest. McFadden and Hill were turned over to the Rappahannock Regional Jail on $2,000 bonds.

All 50 states have “Move Over” laws, which require motorists to slow down or move over when they encounter vehicles with flashing lights, including hazard lights and first responder lights. Virginia adopted the law in 2002.