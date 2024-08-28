Manassas Plans Ribbon Cutting for Renovated City Hall

The Manassas community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, September 9, at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the extensive renovations to the City Hall at 9027 Center Street. The event will also mark the dedication of the newly named Edgar Rohr City Council Chambers, honoring a pivotal figure in the city’s history.

Departments returned to City Hall in June after a two-year renovation phase, and the first City Council meeting in the renovated building will take place immediately after the ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

A Legacy Honored

The decision to rename the council chambers recognizes Edgar Rohr’s contributions during his 32-year tenure as mayor and council member. Rohr was instrumental in several key developments, including establishing Lake Manassas reservoir and acquiring land for the Manassas Regional Airport and Liberia House Historic Site. He is remembered for starting the beloved Rohr 5¢ to $1 store in 1934, a community staple for decades.

Soaring Costs

Originally projected at $9 million, the renovation costs surged by over 40% during construction, topping an estimated at $13 million. The project faced unexpected delays and increased costs due to various circumstances.

Community Invitation

The city encourages all residents and friends to attend the ribbon cutting, chamber dedication, and reception. The event promises to celebrate the architectural enhancements and reflect on Manassas’s civic legacy and continued growth.