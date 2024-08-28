Drugs, K-9s, and Knives: Stafford Sheriff’s Crime Recap

A 25-year-old Stafford man lost a game of hide and seek to K-9 Titan early Monday morning in Garrison Woods.

On August 26th at approximately 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to Garrison Woods for an assault. The suspect prevented the victim from calling 911, assaulted, and strangled her as she attempted to leave the residence. The suspect was identified at Kayshawn Purdie. As Deputy T.G. Croson arrived in the area, it was advised Purdie fled the residence and was in possession of a firearm. Deputy Croson would observe Purdie walking in the area and attempted to make contact with him. Instead, Purdie would lie about his identity and when his lie didn’t work, took off running.

Deputy Croson gave chase as he traveled down Onville Road towards Evans Lane before running behind trailers on Hanson Lane. During the chase, Purdie would discard his backpack. Deputy Croson would lose sight of Purdie behind the Kwik Stop; however, with the number of deputies now in the area it was only a matter of time before he was found again.

As a perimeter was being established, Purdie’s backpack was recovered. In it was a firearm that was discovered to be stolen out of North Carolina. Due to the severity of the crimes, an active threat to both citizens and deputies, as well as, the suspect actively evading capture, the decision was made to release the titanium K-9 team.

Sergeant B.U. Demirci deployed his K-9 partner, Titan, in the area Purdie was last seen. Titan displayed strong tracking behaviors up Aquia Avenue, left onto Oak Road, and again onto Barrett Heights Road. There, they discovered a freshly partially broken fence at a residence. Titan went through that threshold and Purdie made his presence known rather quickly as Titan completed the apprehension. Purdie quickly climbed back over the fence into the waiting arms of Sergeant Demirci and Deputy C.M. Sterne where he was detained.

Purdie received treatment for his K-9 bite at a nearby hospital before being transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was charged with assault and battery, strangulation, preventing communication to 911, providing a false identity, obstruction of justice, and receiving stolen goods. He was held without bond.