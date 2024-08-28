Drugs, K-9s, and Knives: Stafford Sheriff’s Crime Recap

A round-up of criminal activity shared by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department:
On August 23, a traffic stop on White Oak Road led to two arrests for possession of suspected controlled substances. Sergeant B.U. Demirci initiated the stop, and was assisted by Sergeant J.D. Hurt, Deputy E.C. Taylor, and Deputy I.E. Baldi rather the driver, Joshua Barr declared sovereignity. A white powdery substance was in plain view, and a K-9 alerted. Passenger Summer Turner was also charged.
While Walgreens is a pharmacy, there are some drugs that shouldn’t be there. A Woodford man discovered this during a traffic stop Friday night.
On August 23rd at approximately 9:43 p.m. Sergeant B.U. Demirci conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy at Walgreens, located at 50 White Oak Road. Sergeant J.D. Hurt, Deputy E.C. Taylor, and Deputy I.E. Baldi would respond to assist as the driver, identified as Joshua Barr, 32, declared his sovereignty. In plain view, a white powdery substance was observed.K9 alerted to the vehicle and it was subsequently searched. Both Barr and his passenger, Summer Turner, 30, of Woodford, were found to be in possession of suspected controlled substances. At the jail, jail staff conducted a strip search and located additional suspected controlled substances on Turner’s person.
Turner was charged with possession of controlled substances, as well as, felony by prisoner. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Barr was charged with possession of controlled substances and also held without bond.
A 68-year-old Fredericksburg man, Derrick Jones, was arrested on August 24th after assaulting a Walmart employee during a disturbance at the Washington Square Plaza location. The incident began when Jones was told he couldn’t chain his bicycle to the customer service desk, prompting him to use profane language and escalate the situation. When asked to leave, Jones refused and brandished a knife, assaulting a manager who then tackled him. With the help of another staff member, the knife was removed, and Jones was detained by deputies upon their arrival. He faces charges including attempted malicious wounding, assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, and is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A Walmart employee luckily only received minor injuries after a disturbance involving a 68-year-old Fredericksburg man.
On August 24th at approximately 2:28 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett and Deputy J.W. McAlister responded to Walmart, located at 125 Washington Square Plaza, for a disturbance. It was advised a male suspect was actively being detained by staff after an assault. Since a knife was involved in the altercation, deputies quickly arrived on scene and detained the suspect before unraveling what occurred.It was discovered the suspect, Derrick Jones, began using profane language towards an employee after being told he cannot chain up his bicycle to the customer service desk. A manager stepped out in an attempt to deescalate the situation. When Jones became increasingly more agitated, he was asked to leave. He would refuse and continued causing a scene. When staff began calling law enforcement, Jones reached for a knife on his hip and assaulted the manager. The manager tackled Jones in an attempt to detain him. Jones would continue to reach for his knife until another staff member could remove it from the altercation. Jones would continue to resist and even spit towards staff until deputies arrived to detain him. Luckily, no one was stabbed during the altercation.
Jones was charged with attempted malicious wounding, two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
A 39-year-old Stafford man, Tyler Bober, was arrested on August 25th after stealing a Cadillac from his workplace, Auto Chiefs, while intoxicated. Bober, who was upset with his boss, was found by law enforcement shortly after the theft at a residence on Richmond Highway. He exhibited signs of intoxication, and it was revealed that his license had been revoked due to three prior DUI offenses. Bober now faces multiple charges, including his fourth DUI offense within ten years, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and driving while revoked. He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A 39-year-old Stafford man attempted to get back at his boss by stealing a vehicle while in an intoxicated state. Due to his actions, he’ll probably miss his next shift.
On August 25th at approximately 11:54 p.m. Deputy J.A. Martin responded to Auto Chiefs, located at 198 Tyler Von Way, for a stolen vehicle report. It was advised an employee, identified as Tyler Bober, just took a Cadillac that belonged to the business. It was further advised that Bober was intoxicated.As Deputy Martin took the initial report, he broadcasted the stolen vehicle’s description to nearby units. Approximately 15 minutes later, First Sergeant N. Zotos would locate the stolen vehicle at a residence in the 1000 block of Richmond Highway. First Sergeant Zotos would make contact with the driver, identified as Bober. Bober had signs of intoxication and it was discovered his license was revoked due to a prior DUI incident. Three priors to be exact, one of which was highlighted in a release back in January of 2021.
Bober was charged with driving under the influence fourth offense within ten years, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while revoked, and second offense refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
In the early hours of August 26th, a 25-year-old Stafford man, Kayshawn Purdie, was apprehended by K-9 Titan after evading deputies in Garrison Woods following an assault. Purdie assaulted and strangled a woman, prevented her from calling 911, and fled the scene armed with a stolen firearm. After a foot chase and attempts to hide, Purdie was located and apprehended by K-9 Titan. He was treated for a K-9 bite and later charged with multiple offenses, including assault, strangulation, and possession of stolen goods. He is being held without bond.
A 25-year-old Stafford man lost a game of hide and seek to K-9 Titan early Monday morning in Garrison Woods.On August 26th at approximately 12:21 a.m. deputies responded to Garrison Woods for an assault. The suspect prevented the victim from calling 911, assaulted, and strangled her as she attempted to leave the residence. The suspect was identified at Kayshawn Purdie. As Deputy T.G. Croson arrived in the area, it was advised Purdie fled the residence and was in possession of a firearm. Deputy Croson would observe Purdie walking in the area and attempted to make contact with him. Instead, Purdie would lie about his identity and when his lie didn’t work, took off running.Deputy Croson gave chase as he traveled down Onville Road towards Evans Lane before running behind trailers on Hanson Lane. During the chase, Purdie would discard his backpack. Deputy Croson would lose sight of Purdie behind the Kwik Stop; however, with the number of deputies now in the area it was only a matter of time before he was found again.As a perimeter was being established, Purdie’s backpack was recovered. In it was a firearm that was discovered to be stolen out of North Carolina. Due to the severity of the crimes, an active threat to both citizens and deputies, as well as, the suspect actively evading capture, the decision was made to release the titanium K-9 team.Sergeant B.U. Demirci deployed his K-9 partner, Titan, in the area Purdie was last seen. Titan displayed strong tracking behaviors up Aquia Avenue, left onto Oak Road, and again onto Barrett Heights Road. There, they discovered a freshly partially broken fence at a residence. Titan went through that threshold and Purdie made his presence known rather quickly as Titan completed the apprehension. Purdie quickly climbed back over the fence into the waiting arms of Sergeant Demirci and Deputy C.M. Sterne where he was detained.Purdie received treatment for his K-9 bite at a nearby hospital before being transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was charged with assault and battery, strangulation, preventing communication to 911, providing a false identity, obstruction of justice, and receiving stolen goods. He was held without bond.Excellent work by deputies and K-9 Titan for this arrest.