STEP VA Announces Disney’s “Finding Nemo, Jr.” as 2025 Spring Musical

Fredericksburg’s STEP VA Inc. has announced Disney’s “Finding Nemo, Jr.” will be its 2025 spring musical. The organization, which empowers people with disabilities through artistic expression, has chosen the show as its fourth licensed musical, following previous productions like “The Lion King, Kids!” and “Seussical Jr.”

The STEP VA musical selection committee of 14 STEP VA participants ranging from middle school-age to adults worked together over four sessions to narrow down show options. The committee then presented the options to the production team, who made the final choice and submitted it to the licensing organization for approval.

The musical will be performed on April 12-13, 2025, at Courtland High School.

STEP VA, Inc., a non-profit organization founded in 2013, provides sensory-based theater and arts programs that empower people with disabilities and their families.