Washington Capitals Launch Second Season of Youth Inline Hockey League

The Washington Capitals announced the second season of the Capitals Inline Hockey League (CIHL), which launched in 2023 as a co-ed youth inline travel league run by the Capitals. Current inline hockey players aged 8-18 are invited to participate in the CIHL, which consists of one team per club, per division. Year two of the CIHL will also see the addition of the Winchester Revolution out of Winchester, Va., as the sixth participating club in the league.

Individual club tryouts begin in September and interested players may register to tryout by contacting their local club director.

Participating clubs include Loudon’s Ashburn Fury, the Fauquier Dragons, Fredericksburg Phantoms, Madison Wildfire, Richmond Renegades of Hanover, and the Winchester Revolution. The Ashburn, Fredericksburg, Richmond and Winchester teams will each host a weekend tournament.

“We are thrilled to announce the second season of the Capitals Inline Hockey League and for the community to continue to experience inline hockey as part of a unified league,” said Capitals manager of youth hockey development Andrew Nash.

Inline hockey participation in the Capitals market continues to grow and a large population of players reside in the I-95 corridor of Virginia. The Capitals have refurbished or built 14 outdoor ball/inline hockey rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia to further encourage participation in hockey.

The Fredericksburg Youth Roller Hockey League meets at Dixon Park.