Woodbridge District Breaks Ground on New Segment of Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail

Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin led the groundbreaking ceremony today for the new segment of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail at Featherstone Wildlife Refuge. Addressing community members and representatives from various agencies, Franklin emphasized the significance of this project in enhancing local recreation and connectivity.

Franklin highlighted the collaborative efforts that made this new trail segment possible, involving Virginia Railway Express, the Virignia Department of Transportation, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. “This project represents the strong collaboration efforts for which our community is known,” Franklin said. She outlined the trail’s features, including approximately one mile of natural surface trails, 1,100 linear feet of wetland boardwalk, and two pedestrian bridges that navigate delicate ecosystems.

The construction, with a budget of $3.5 million, includes funds from ARPA, development proffers, and the NVTA. Franklin expressed pride in the county’s commitment to expanding the trail network and meeting the high demand for recreational trails among residents. “I look forward to returning to its grand opening,” she added, underscoring the community’s anticipation for the completed trail.

The Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail within Prince William County aims to link several parks and historic sites across 20 miles, enhancing the county’s identity as a destination for outdoor activities. This segment will connect Leesylvania State Park to Belmont Bay, further integrating the county’s scenic and wildlife areas into the broader trail network.

The trail stretches from the mouth of the Potomac River at the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to the Allegheny Highlands in Pennsylvania and became part of the National Scenic Trail system of the National Park Service in 1983.