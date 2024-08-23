Woman Tries to Break Up Fight, Stabbed in Arm

Officers responded to a stabbing at Elevations One Apartments in Woodbridge, where a 33-year-old woman was stabbed in the arm while attempting to intervene in a fight between two women, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

From Prince William police:

Stabbing Investigation – On August 22 at 9:59AM, officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments located in the 10400 block of Bellona Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old woman, attempted to intervene in a physical fight between two unknown women. During the encounter, the victim was stabbed in the arm by one of the women before the parties separated. The victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury where police were contacted. The suspects were described as black females, approximately 5’8”, with small builds.