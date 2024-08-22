Teen Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on Poplar Road

In the early hours of August 21, police responded to a single-vehicle accident on the 600 block of Poplar Road at 1:10 a.m. following a report that a Toyota Avalon struck a tree and rolled over several times.

Upon arrival, deputies found four individuals in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Landon Lynn, 18, of Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was traveling northbound when Lynn lost control and veered off the roadway. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, led by Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the accident to contact Deputy Weatherholtz at 540-658-4450.