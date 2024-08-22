Manassas Rotary Club to Host Second Annual Cornhole Tournament to Benefit Willing Warriors

The Manassas Rotary Club is gearing up to host its Second Annual Cornhole Tournament on September 29, 2024, at The Salisbury Center in Manassas.

This event promises to be a fun-filled day for participants of all ages while supporting a worthy cause—Willing Warriors, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing therapeutic retreats for wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families.

The tournament is divided into three categories: children’s games, adult social, and competitive tournaments.

The day kicks off at noon with the children’s games, where young participants can enjoy at least two guaranteed games for $20 per child. Following that, the adult social begins at 1 p.m., offering a more laid-back experience with four guaranteed games for $30 per person. No partner is required for the adult social, making it easy for anyone to participate.

For those who are more competitive, the competitive tournament starts at 3 p.m. With a $30 entry fee, players are guaranteed four games and a chance to win a share of over $3,000 in cash payouts. The format will switch to blind draw, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

In addition to the games, the event will feature over $1,500 in prizes and giveaways.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Willing Warriors, of Haymarket, helping the organization continue its mission of providing a peaceful and supportive environment for service members and their families to recover and reconnect.

To register for the tournament, participants can visit the event registration page.

Last year, the event raised more than $20,000 for Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.