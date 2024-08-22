‘Employees Ran Out of the Store’ During Robbery

Officers responded to an armed robbery at Castro Bakery on Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge where an unidentified man implied he had a weapon, stole money from the register, and fled; no weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

Press release:

Armed Robbery — On August 21 at 3:42PM, officers responded to Castro Bakery located at 14556 Potomac Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bakery and implied he had a weapon before walking behind the service counter. The employees ran out of the store and contacted the police. The suspect took money from the cash register before leaving the business. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

A man, approximately 5’7”, with a medium build, with light brown hair

Last seen wearing a green “Jets” baseball-style cap, a white/black/orange jacket, dark-colored pants,

blue gloves, and black shoes