3 Displaced in Woodbridge House Fire

Fire and rescue units responded to a townhouse fire on William Harris Way in the Rippon area of Woodbridge. Smoke was visible, and all occupants were safely evacuated. The basement-origin fire was quickly extinguished without injuries, though the home was deemed unsafe. Three adults were displaced, and the American Red Cross assisted.
Press release:
Townhouse Fire
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
4:40 PM
Late yesterday afternoon fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 2200 block of William Harris Way (Woodbridge) for multiple reports of smoke coming from a townhouse. Crews arrived on the scene with smoke showing from the home and all occupants safely out. The fire was quickly located in the basement and extinguished. No injuries were reported. The Building Official determined the home was unsafe to occupy, displacing three (3) adults. The American Red Cross was requested to assist. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined there were multiple accidental possible ignition sources in the area of origin.