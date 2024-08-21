City of Fredericksburg Receives $81,000 Grant to Combat Teen Violence

The Fredericksburg Police Department has been awarded an $81,000 grant to support the FXBG Steering Committee on Teen Violence in creating a five-year strategic plan to address rising teenage violence in the community. This grant is part of a larger $475,000 funding initiative spread over two years, aimed at enhancing staffing, strategic planning, and acquiring new technologies to curb violence.

This initiative follows the establishment of a regional gang task force last year by Police Chief Layton in response to escalating gang activity in local schools and the community. The task force, which includes partnerships with neighboring counties and the Rappahannock Regional Jail, meets monthly to share information and coordinate efforts across jurisdictions.

The grant will be presented to the City Council for approval on August 27. Upon approval, a consultant will be hired to lead the strategic planning process, with the Steering Committee set to reconvene in October.

Recent efforts by the Committee include collaboration with Mary Washington Healthcare, local government agencies, churches, and sports programs. Fredericksburg’s Parks and Recreation launched additional summer recreation programs for youth, and the James Farmer Scholar Program has been expanded to younger students. Additionally, the “We Are One 22401” video series will be shown at James Monroe High School this fall.

The FXBG Steering Committee on Teen Violence, active since June 2023, is committed to finding proactive solutions to gun violence and gang activity while empowering Fredericksburg’s youth.