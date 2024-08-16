Get the Word Out: Submit Your Announcements to Potomac Local News

Do you have exciting news to share with your community? Whether promoting an organization, spotlighting an event, or making an important announcement, Potomac Local News is here to help you spread the word far and wide.

Why Choose Potomac Local News for Your Announcement?

Your announcement will appear in some of the most visible areas on our site:

On the Site Homepage: Catch the attention of our visitors right as they land on our site.

Below Articles: Your message will be seen by readers engaged in local news stories.

In Our Email Newsletter: Reach our dedicated subscribers directly in their inbox.

And it doesn’t stop there. For only $79, your promoted announcement will be featured in all these places, ensuring maximum exposure for your message. If you’re looking for even more visibility, our Premium Announcements for $199 also get promoted on our Facebook and Twitter accounts, giving you access to our active social media audience.

Easy and Affordable

Submitting an announcement is simple and budget-friendly. Whether you’re a small business owner, a community leader, or an event organizer, you can share your news without breaking the bank. Plus, you can schedule your post to publish on a specific day and time, giving you complete control over your message.

Quick Review Process

We know your announcement is essential, so we review all submissions within one business day. Announcements are meant to be positive, informative, and uplifting. We do not publish posts criticizing or demeaning others, ensuring our platform remains a space for constructive, community-focused news.

Submit Your Announcement Today

Ready to share your news with the community? Submit your announcement now and let Potomac Local News help you make a big impact for just $79. Whether announcing an upcoming event, promoting your organization, or sharing a milestone, we’re here to help you get the word out.