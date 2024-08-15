Photos: On the Midway at the Prince William County Fair

By Alan Gloss

Jennifer Shaw, the lead singer of ‘Soho Down,’ a Lorton Country Rock band, breaks out the tambourine while bandmates Jessie Kohls, Vanessa Renee, Eric Shaw, Mike Farris, Brad Dietz, Phil Mountjoy, and Sarah Hart perform. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Potomac Local went to the 75th Annual Prince William County Fair.

The fair, held annually since 1949, except 2020, was born from a dairy show started by returning World War II veterans—the fair runs through August 17 at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, just outside Manassas.

We’re excited to launch “Local Lens,” a new feature where your photos and stories take center stage. Whether it’s a stunning sunset, a community event, or just a moment that made you smile, we want to see and share it!

Please send us your snapshots and comments via text at 571-989-1695 or email them to [email protected]. Your perspective makes our community unique; “Local Lens” is your space to showcase it.

The 00 “Kil8ler” and J19 “Misfit Fab” cars try to avoid each other in the wildly popular demolition derby. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
 

Stephanie Buchanan and her daughters try to win at the basket toss in their first-ever Prince William County Fair.
[Photo: Alan Gloss]
Jennifer Shaw, lead singer of ‘Soho Down’, a Lorton based Country Rock band, breaks out the tambourine while bandmates Jessie Kohls, Vanessa Renee, Eric Shaw, Mike Farris, Brad Dietz, Phil Mountjoy and Sarah Hart perform. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Eric from Eric’s Caricatures offers discounts for those less blessed in the looks department. When asked if people really seek the discount, he said, “it draws a lot of laughs.” [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Kiddies riding the kiddie coaster. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Parents photograph their children riding the kiddie coaster. [Photo: Alan Gloss]

David Lazzo leaves the fair with his ball toss winnings. Lazzo of Dumfries says there is a science to winning. Lazzo’s wife proudly showed a picture of an even larger bear he won last year. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
[Photo: Alan Gloss]
[Photo: Alan Gloss]
Carter Crook of Cool Ridge, W.Va. practices his chainsaw carving skills. His father Travis operates a chainsaw carving business. [Photo: Alan Gloss]

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