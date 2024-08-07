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Missing: Alani Cortez Ramirez, 17

By Uriah Kiser

Manassas police: “We are looking for Alani Cortez Ramirez. She is a 17 year old Hispanic female that voluntarily left her resident in Manassas earlier today.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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