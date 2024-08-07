Missing: Alani Cortez Ramirez, 17

Manassas police: “We are looking for Alani Cortez Ramirez. She is a 17 year old Hispanic female that voluntarily left her resident in Manassas earlier today.”

*Missing Juvenile* 8.6.2024 at 9:21pm We are looking for Alani Cortez Ramirez. She is a 17 year old Hispanic female that voluntarily left her resident in Manassas earlier today. She was last seen in a white blouse with possibly a black jacket. Contact us at 703-257-8000. pic.twitter.com/rXDjXjWVFt — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) August 7, 2024