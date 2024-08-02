One Week to Go in Parks Summer Photo Contest

The Prince William County Department of Parks & Recreation has opened voting for its Summer Photo Contest. Residents are encouraged to vote for their favorite photos to help determine the winners in various categories.

Participants can vote for multiple photos within each category but only once per image. To vote, click on the photos you wish to select, indicated by a green check mark in the upper left corner. After making your selections, click the blue Submit button at the bottom of the page.

The categories open for voting are:

Landscape/Scenic

Wildlife

People

Active

Young Photographers

The deadline to vote is Friday, August 9. Winners will be determined by the number of votes each image receives. In the event of a tie, both images with the highest number of votes in a category will be selected as winners and will receive recognition.

Winners will be announced on Friday, August 16, through the Department’s social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, and NextDoor (@pwcparks), as well as in the August issue of the Park Bench newsletter. Winners will be notified using the contact information provided during entry.

For more information and to participate in the voting, visit the Prince William County Department of Parks & Recreation website.