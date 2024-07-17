Publisher's Post

Coming up today on Potomac Local News

By Uriah Kiser

Coming up today on Potomac Local News:

Martina Jackson Green recaps her year with Leadership Prince William

A new Vietnamese sandwich and coffee shop will open soon

Manassas firefighter shortage

See Council candidates’ positions on taxes

LIVE @ 2 p.m. Germanna Community College President Dr. Janet Gullickson on the new North Stafford campus opening soon!

A gift of 260 new books in the Urdu language from ResponseUSA (Potomac Local Sponsor)

They start stretching early in Manassas Park (Potomac Local Sponsor)

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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