Coming up today on Potomac Local News:
Martina Jackson Green recaps her year with Leadership Prince William
A new Vietnamese sandwich and coffee shop will open soon
Manassas firefighter shortage
See Council candidates’ positions on taxes
LIVE @ 2 p.m. Germanna Community College President Dr. Janet Gullickson on the new North Stafford campus opening soon!
A gift of 260 new books in the Urdu language from ResponseUSA (Potomac Local Sponsor)
They start stretching early in Manassas Park (Potomac Local Sponsor)