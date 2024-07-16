Live Streams Today on Potomac Local. Please Join Us!

Join us for a series of insightful live streams where we delve into crucial topics affecting our community.

Here’s what we have lined up:

Inside Leadership Prince William — Watch it here live.

We welcome Martina Jackson Green and Robert Sweeney, proud members of the Leadership Prince William graduating class of 2024. We’ll dive into what the Leadership Prince William program entails and how it aims to shape the future decision-makers of our community. This program is pivotal in cultivating leadership and fostering community engagement.

Key Topics:

– Overview of the Leadership Prince William program

– Experiences and takeaways from the 2024 class

– The program’s impact on the community

Conversation with Robyn Williams — Watch it here live.

Today, we also sit down with Robyn Williams, a current Manassas City School Board member who is also vying for a seat on the City Council. We’ll discuss the recent joint meeting between the School Board and the City Council on Monday, July 15, 2024. Elected officials gathered to outline their legislative priorities for the upcoming General Assembly. Additionally, we’ll explore the upcoming fall election, where three open seats exist in each governing body.

Key Topics:

– Legislative priorities for the General Assembly

– Insights from the joint meeting

– Upcoming fall election and open seats

Don’t miss these engaging discussions! Please tune in to our live streams today and stay informed about our community’s key issues and leaders.

When: Today at 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Where: Potomac Local News Facebook and YouTube channels

Be sure to like, share, and join the conversation in the comments! See you there!

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