Publisher's Post

Facebook removed more of our local news posts today

By Uriah Kiser

Facebook has removed our posts about crime news for the past two weeks.

Today, it removed posts about Abigail Spanberger’s town hall with Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham and a post about the weather.

I’ve put links to the posts that were removed below. They’re on X, which has yet to remove our posts.

Don’t let Facebook’s algorithm determine the local news you see. Sign up for our FREE email newsletter and never miss a post.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts