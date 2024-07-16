Facebook removed more of our local news posts today

Facebook has removed our posts about crime news for the past two weeks.

Today, it removed posts about Abigail Spanberger’s town hall with Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham and a post about the weather.

I’ve put links to the posts that were removed below. They’re on X, which has yet to remove our posts.

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Spanberger Town Hall: ‘We have random people using fentanyl and walking around disoriented’ https://t.co/9mKz4ctEUj pic.twitter.com/jIqzugi36B — Potomac Local News (@PotomacLocal) July 16, 2024