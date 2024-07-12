Publisher's Post

What’s coming today on PLN, and a look ahead

By Uriah Kiser

Coming today:

  • Best bets for your Friday and weekend
  • VDOT wants feedback for a new commuter lot to be located near an existing lot
  • What Manassas City leaders will be talking about at their meeting on Monday
  • We asked to see who applied for the new county administrator position — they said no

Coming Monday:

  • Buc-ee’s Proposed Location Faces Street Naming Controversy

News from our sponsors. Please support them

VGA’s Line Dance Party is tonight

You made the night spectacular!

Nicely done, Will. I’m sure they appreciated it. 

 

 

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts