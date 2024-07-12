What’s coming today on PLN, and a look ahead

Coming today:
- Best bets for your Friday and weekend
- VDOT wants feedback for a new commuter lot to be located near an existing lot
- What Manassas City leaders will be talking about at their meeting on Monday
- We asked to see who applied for the new county administrator position — they said no
Coming Monday:
- Buc-ee’s Proposed Location Faces Street Naming Controversy
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VGA’s Line Dance Party is tonight
You made the night spectacular!
Nicely done, Will. I’m sure they appreciated it.