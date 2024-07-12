Just In: Someone Just Stole a Semi-Truck

Someone just stole a semi-truck in Woodbridge.

Police spotted the stolen truck on Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, near a Walmart and Potomac Mills mall, just before 10 a.m.

Police did not pursue the truck. It was last seen on Prince William Parkway, entering Interstate 95 south toward Stafford.

Prince William County police do not pursue vehicles. However, Stafford County and Virginia State Police do.

More as we have it.

Editor’s note: Facebook continues to remove our crime posts. It doesn’t want you to have information about crime in your area—information you need to keep your family safe. Sign up for our free news email and never miss a post.