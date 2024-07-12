Dunk and Donations: Stafford Schools Hosts Supply Drive

Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) is holding a supply drive on Aug. 3, and donors will get a chance to dunk an administrator.

The drive will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Target in Stafford Marketplace (Stafford Marketplace (1090 Stafford Market Place). SCPS Spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said the staff at Hartwood Elementary has signed up for the dunk tank.

A complete list of supplies requested is online.

All supplies will be distributed to Stafford students. Donations are also being collected at the SCPS Central Office at 31 Stafford Avenue.