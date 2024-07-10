Publisher’s Post: 3 Arrested, Restaurant Week, New Stickers

Keep a browser tab open for potomaclocalnews.com to stay updated on the day’s local news as it happens.

Just posted:

Three men arrested in connection to the Manassas Mall shooting

Route 28 work prompts speed construction speed zone changes

See the new sticker you’ll get after voting in Prince William County

Coming later today:

What $20.24 will get you during Fredericksburg’s upcoming restaurant week

Money Magazine says one of the best colleges in the nation is in our area

This email is brought to you by the best place in our area to get a bridal gown in July.