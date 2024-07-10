Publisher's Post

Publisher’s Post: 3 Arrested, Restaurant Week, New Stickers

By Uriah Kiser

Keep a browser tab open for potomaclocalnews.com to stay updated on the day’s local news as it happens.

Just posted:

  • Three men arrested in connection to the Manassas Mall shooting
  • Route 28 work prompts speed construction speed zone changes
  • See the new sticker you’ll get after voting in Prince William County

Coming later today:

  • What $20.24 will get you during Fredericksburg’s upcoming restaurant week
  • Money Magazine says one of the best colleges in the nation is in our area

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Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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