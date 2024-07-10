Publisher’s Post: 3 Arrested, Restaurant Week, New Stickers

Keep a browser tab open for potomaclocalnews.com to stay updated on the day’s local news as it happens.
Just posted:
- Three men arrested in connection to the Manassas Mall shooting
- Route 28 work prompts speed construction speed zone changes
- See the new sticker you’ll get after voting in Prince William County
Coming later today:
- What $20.24 will get you during Fredericksburg’s upcoming restaurant week
- Money Magazine says one of the best colleges in the nation is in our area
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