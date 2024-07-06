Don’t Let Facebook Dictate Your Local News: Get our FREE Email Newsletter

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We’ve always been dedicated to showing the excellent work of our police, fire, and rescue crews. However, Facebook has decided it no longer wants these posts on its platform and is automatically removing them.

Facebook states that our posts about crime and arrests violate community standards.

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More connected communities are stronger communities, which in turn result in healthier small businesses and increased voter participation—two of our goals here at Potomac Local.

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