Support Informed Voting: Sponsor Our Manassas City Council Candidate Questionnaire Series

Dear Local Business Owners, Non-Profit Directors, and anyone concerned with increasing voter participation in local elections,

Communities are stronger when they know who their elected officials are and how to reach them.

I’m seeking one sponsor for our Manassas City Council Candidate Questionnaire series on Potomac Local News.

Our first one was published on Monday:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2024/07/01/manassas-council-candidate-survey-affordable-housing/

This series will cover crucial topics like ongoing power outages, parking issues, city management, budget and taxes, public school performance, and data centers. Each candidate will provide their views and plans, ensuring voters are well-informed.

These features do very well on our website, help foster a better sense of community, and drive up voter participation.

As a sponsor, you will receive prominent recognition in each segment, the compiled voter guide sent to 15,000 subscribers, and all promotional materials.

One time Cost: $1,500 (payment options flexible)

If you’re interested, please let me know, and we can discuss the details further.

Thank you for considering this opportunity.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News