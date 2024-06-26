New Supporting Business Membership Offers Unparalleled Value

We rely on community support to continue bringing you local news. Today, I am excited to introduce our new Supporting Business Membership, designed to help you maximize your business or non-profit’s visibility and engagement within the community.

For just $499 per quarter, you will receive:

Three premium display ads on potomaclocal.com (valued at $4,200), ensuring your business stands out to our extensive audience.

Four sponsored posts (one per quarter) (valued at $2,000), promoted across our social media channels, email newsletters, and search engines.

A complimentary annual membership to access 100% of our exclusive news content (valued at $103), keeping you informed and connected.

This comprehensive package offers unparalleled value, costing $6,303 for a fraction of the cost.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your business and connect with our engaged and growing audience. Sign up today and start enjoying the benefits of the Supporting Business Membership.

To join, simply email me. Membership window closes July 10, 2024.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to helping your business thrive.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News