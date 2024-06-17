Publisher's Post

Good News: Chronic Absenteeism Declines, Primary Day Info

By Uriah Kiser

  • Good news to start your week: We’re seeing double-digit declines in chronic absenteeism in these county schools.
  • It’s been four days since life was disrupted in this Manassas neighborhood, and police still haven’t told us if they filed charges against someone.
  • Tomorrow is Primary Day across Virginia. See who’s on your ballot.
  • Paying Panhander’s poll results: Mixed response.
  • VGA Open Mic Night in Woodbridge (Potomac Local Sponsor)
  • I hope your week is off to a great start. Help someone this week.

 

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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