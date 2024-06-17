Good News: Chronic Absenteeism Declines, Primary Day Info

- Good news to start your week: We’re seeing double-digit declines in chronic absenteeism in these county schools.
- It’s been four days since life was disrupted in this Manassas neighborhood, and police still haven’t told us if they filed charges against someone.
- Tomorrow is Primary Day across Virginia. See who’s on your ballot.
- Paying Panhander’s poll results: Mixed response.
- VGA Open Mic Night in Woodbridge (Potomac Local Sponsor)
- I hope your week is off to a great start. Help someone this week.