Standoff Ends Peacefully; Manassas Police Mum on Details

A tense situation unfolded in the 8300 block of Georgian Court late last night, resulting in a significant police presence. The incident began around 11:15 p.m. on June 12, 2024, when police surrounded a single residence where an individual was reportedly refusing to come out.

Authorities responded swiftly, ensuring the area was secure and contained. As a precautionary measure, neighbors were advised to stay indoors while the police attempted to resolve the standoff.

Details about the suspect, including name, age, gender, and specific address, remain undisclosed. Additionally, police have not released information regarding the individual’s charges.

By 12:50 a.m. on June 13, 2024, police successfully took the suspect into custody. A police update confirmed the incident’s resolution, stating that the situation had been peacefully resolved.