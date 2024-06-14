Manassas Park Farmers Market Bigger, Better Than Ever!

It’s been about 10 years, but the Manassas Park Farmers Market is BACK and BETTER THAN EVER!

After a decade-long hiatus, we’re thrilled to announce the grand return of the Manassas Park Farmers Market. This beloved community event is ready to serve up the freshest local produce and handcrafted goods every TWO DAYS A WEEK from April to November:

Wednesdays from 3 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please mark your calendars and join us at Park Central Plaza (100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, VA 20111) for an experience that celebrates local farmers, artisans, and our community’s vibrant spirit.

At the Manassas Park Farmers Market, you’ll find an array of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade jams, artisanal bread, and unique crafts that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s the perfect opportunity to eat fresh, shop local, and support your neighbors.

Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to the area, the farmers market is a wonderful way to connect with your community. Meet the friendly faces behind your food, discover new flavors, and enjoy the charming atmosphere of the market.

Don’t miss out on this exciting revival! Gather your friends and family, and visit the Manassas Park Farmers Market every Wednesday and Saturday. We can’t wait to see you there!

Eat Fresh, Shop Local, and Celebrate Community!