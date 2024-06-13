Suspect, already in jail, faces murder charge after Manassas-area killing

On June 12, detectives charged Tavaris Maleek Eberhardt with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Carlos Marcell Moore on May 23 near Manassas. Eberhardt, already incarcerated on an unrelated charge, allegedly shot Moore after a verbal altercation and attempted to remove evidence from the scene; firearms were found in a storage unit rented by Eberhardt, though they were not used in the shooting.

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Murder Investigation *ARREST | VICTIM IDENTIFIED – On June 12, detectives charged the suspect involved in the fatal shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 12000 block of Cadet Ct. in Manassas (20109) on May 23. While investigating the incident, detectives determined a verbal altercation occurred between the 30-year-old victim and the other man located near the vehicle, later identified as the accused, on the evening of May 22. Not long after, during the early morning hours of May 23, the accused fired multiple rounds into the vehicle which struck and killed the victim. The accused then removed evidence from the scene prior to police arriving in the parking lot. While investigating the incident, detectives executed a search warrant on a storage unit being rented by the accused and located two firearms, neither of which appear to have been used during the shooting. Following the investigation, detectives linked the accused to the murder and obtained arrest warrants. The accused, identified as Tavaris Maleek EBERHARDT, was served on charges related to the homicide investigation at the Adult Detention Center where he was incarcerated on his previous charge from an unrelated matter.

Arrested: [No Photo Available]

Tavaris Maleek EBERHARDT, 26, of 10954 Republic Ct. in Manassas

Charged with 1 count of murder, 1 count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 1 count of tampering with evidence

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Carlos Marcell MOORE, 30, of Manassas