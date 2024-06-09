Coles District to Host Annual Dumpster Day Event

The Coles District will hold its annual Dumpster Day on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Gate Elementary School, located at 8031 Urbanna Road near Manassas. This event is open to all county citizens at no cost. The county’s website provides additional information on Dumpster Days, including what items are accepted and specific guidelines for the event.

Residents are asked to ensure that refrigerators are emptied of their contents and cleaned. Glass trays should be removed from microwaves, and the doors should be secured with tape. The following items will not be accepted at the event: fuel tanks, motor oil, fuel drums, household hazardous waste, antifreeze, paint thinners, pesticides, pool chemicals, commercial waste, and electronics. These items can be disposed of at the county landfill.

For more details on correct disposal procedures, contact the Prince William County Solid Waste Division at 703-792-5750.