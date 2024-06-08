Three Fires in Two Days Cause Extensive Damage in Prince William County

Today, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 3:57 a.m., fire crews were called to. Crews quickly controlled the fully engulfed detached garage, with no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
At 12:55 a.m., units were dispatched to a townhouse fire near Manassas in the 7600 block of Monitor Court. The fire started on the rear side of the home and was swiftly controlled, though the house sustained moderate damage and was deemed unsafe to occupy. One adult female was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the Red Cross is assisting four displaced adults. The exact cause is still under investigation.
On June 7, 2024, at 3:31 p.m., a townhouse fire broke out in the 12600 block of Dulcinea Place in Lake Ridge. Firefighters quickly controlled the heavy fire, which caused extensive damage and rendered the home unsafe to occupy. The fire, caused by combustible materials left too close to a burning stovetop, displaced two adults and one child. One occupant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
More on all three incidents from Prince William fire and rescue:
Garage Fire
Saturday, June 8, 2024
3:47 AM
At 3:57 AM this morning, units were dispatched to the 4500 blk of Logmill Road (Haymarket) for a passerby reporting a garage fire. Crews arrived with a detached garage fully involved. Exterior fire attack quickly controlled the fire. No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene determining cause of the incident.
Townhouse Fire
Saturday, June 8, 2004
12:55 AM
Earlier this morning units were dispatched to the 7600 blk of Monitor Ct. (Sudley) for a report of a townhouse on fire. Crews arrived with a working fire on the rear side of the home and all occupants safely evacuated. Fire attack controlled the fire within minutes. The home sustained moderate damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. One (1) adult female occupant was transported to a nearby medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury. The Red Cross is assisting the four (4) adult occupants displaced by the incident. The Fire Marshal’s office has determined the area of origin to be on the rear side of the home, but the actual cause is still being determined.
Townhouse Fire
Friday, June 7. 2024
3:31 PM
Yesterday Afternoon units were dispatched to the 12600 blk of Dulcinea Place in Lake Ridge for reports of a townhouse fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire showing and an occupant safely out of the building. Fire attack quickly brought the blaze under control. The home sustained extensive damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The adjoining townhomes were not significantly impacted. The lone occupant, at the time of the fire, was transported to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. Two (2) adults and one (1) child were displaced by the incident. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was combustible materials left to close to the burning stovetop.