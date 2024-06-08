Three Fires in Two Days Cause Extensive Damage in Prince William County

A townhouse fire broke out in the 12600 block of Dulcinea Place in Lake Ridge. [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] A townhouse fire near Manassas in the 7600 block of Monitor Court. [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] A garage fire in the 4500 block of Logmill Road in Haymarket [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

Today, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 3:57 a.m., fire crews were called to. Crews quickly controlled the fully engulfed detached garage, with no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

At 12:55 a.m., units were dispatched to a townhouse fire near Manassas in the 7600 block of Monitor Court. The fire started on the rear side of the home and was swiftly controlled, though the house sustained moderate damage and was deemed unsafe to occupy. One adult female was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the Red Cross is assisting four displaced adults. The exact cause is still under investigation.

On June 7, 2024, at 3:31 p.m., a townhouse fire broke out in the 12600 block of Dulcinea Place in Lake Ridge. Firefighters quickly controlled the heavy fire, which caused extensive damage and rendered the home unsafe to occupy. The fire, caused by combustible materials left too close to a burning stovetop, displaced two adults and one child. One occupant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

More on all three incidents from Prince William fire and rescue: