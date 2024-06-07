Spotsylvania Triple Murder Suspect Nabbed in New York

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and New York State Police, has captured Alyssa Jane Venable after a high-speed pursuit in New York. Venable is suspected of killing three adults in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition.

More in a press release:

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the capture of Alyssa Jane Venable. With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the New York State Police, Venable was captured after vehicle pursuit on I-86 in Steuben County, New York.

At approximately 5:45PM, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a gray 2009 Honda Civic matching the description Venable was known to drive and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated with speeds reaching 100 mph. At some point during the pursuit, a tire deflation device was used, causing the vehicle to crash. Venable was taken into custody without further incident. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. No citizens or law enforcement were injured during this incident. New York State Police will be obtaining a fugitive warrant for Venable and arrangements for extradition will be forthcoming. Our detectives are working very closely with New York State Police for any evidence recovery as this is still in the infancy stages.

On behalf of Sheriff Roger Harris, we would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their unwavering support and the professionalism of the New York State Police.

UPDATE: 06/06/2024; 1:34PM

Victim #1: Robert John McGuire, 77 years of age of Spotsylvania County

Victim #2: Gregory Scott Powell, 60 years of age of Spotsylvania County

Victim #3: Carol Anne Reese, 65 years of age of Spotsylvania County

The suspect is still outstanding at this time of this release. No further information.

On June 04, 2024 at approximately 10:00PM, deputies responded to the 10500 block of White Street Court in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies made entry into the residence to discover three adults (two males and one female) deceased from upper body trauma. After further investigation and evidence collection, it was discovered that a roommate had committed this heinous crime.