Spotsylvania County Authorities Search for Suspect in Triple Homicide



Spotsylvania County authorities are actively searching for Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, in connection with the deaths of three individuals. The victims, Robert John McGuire, 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and Carol Anne Reese, 65, all from Spotsylvania County, were found deceased in their home on White Street Court late Tuesday evening.

Deputies were called to the home on June 4, 2024, at 10 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of the three adults, all of whom had sustained fatal upper body trauma. The subsequent investigation revealed that Venable, a roommate of the victims, was responsible for the murders, police said. She is currently wanted for three counts of 2nd Degree Murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, they add.

Major Elizabeth Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation is still in its early stages, with detectives actively pursuing leads on Venable’s whereabouts. Authorities are withholding certain details to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Venable’s location is urged to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-507-7492.