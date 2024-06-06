NOVA BMX hosts free registration event in Woodbridge

USA BMX is hosting a “National Registration Week” in Woodbridge on June 8, offering a glimpse into the world of BMX racing. Participants can try out the track, borrow equipment, and learn about the opportunities available through USA BMX. The organization, with over 70,000 members across the US and Canada, aims to promote cycling from grassroots to Olympic levels through various programs and events.

NOVA BMX is hosting the free event. Participants need long pants, long-sleeved shirts, closed-toe shoes, a bike, and a helmet. Limited rental bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants will receive a certificate.

Open House and Race Registration begin at 10 a.m., ending at 11:30 a.m. Registration is in-person only. The race will begin at noon.