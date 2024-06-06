Gun to the Head in Haymarket: 3rd and Final Suspect Charged

On June 5, Eric Yovany Melara, the final suspect in a February 12 assault in Haymarket, was arrested, joining two others previously apprehended. The altercation at a Sudley Road residence escalated, resulting in a 31-year-old woman being physically assaulted and a 25-year-old man threatened with a knife and firearm.

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Assault by Mob | Brandishing of a Firearm *FINAL ARREST – On June 5, the final suspect, identified as Eric Yovany MELARA, who was sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4300 block of Sudley Rd. in Haymarket (20169) on February 12, was arrested. Two other suspects were previously arrested in connection to the incident on February 13 and March 9. Arrested on June 5: Eric Yovany MELARA, 33, of 189 Old Centreville Rd. in Manassas

Charged with 2 counts of assault by mob, 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, and 1 count of abduction

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Assault by Mob | Brandishing of a Firearm *ADDITIONAL ARREST [Previously Released] – On March 9, the suspect, identified as Jasmine Denisha GARCIA, who was sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4300 block of Sudley Rd. in Haymarket (20169) on February 12, was arrested. Another suspect was previously arrested in connection to the incident on February 13. The investigation remains active as officers attempt to locate the third suspect, identified as Eric Yovany MELARA. Assault by Mob | Brandishing of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On February 12 at 12:45AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4300 block of Sudley Rd. in Haymarket (20169) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a group was involved in an altercation at the residence that escalated. During the encounter one of the victims, a 31-year-old woman, was physically assaulted while a second victim, a 25-year-old man, had a knife held to his neck. A short time later, another individual brandished a firearm and held it to the male victim’s head. Eventually, parties separated, and the victims left the residence to a neighbor’s home where police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported.

In other crime news, on June 5, officers responded to two separate incidents involving intoxicated individuals who assaulted law enforcement officers.

The first incident occurred at 7:21 p.m. at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge, where officers arrested Ana Rivera Sotelo, 20, after she resisted and assaulted officers. She was charged with three counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of being intoxicated in public and was held without bond. The second incident happened at 9:04 p.m. in the 3800 block of Fettler Park Dr. in Dumfries, where Connor Grey Lloyd, 29, resisted arrest and pushed an officer. He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and being intoxicated in public and was held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

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