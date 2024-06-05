Spike strips used to stop accused squatter

A woman from Philadelphia attempted to evade police by driving recklessly and pulling over at a house that wasn’t hers, police said. She was detained after pulling out a knife, leading to charges of eluding police, obstruction of justice, and a traffic lane violation, police said.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

Many people believe if you reach “home base” the police can’t get you. That is not true, especially if it’s not your house as one Philadelphia woman found out.

On June 2nd at approximately 12:35 p.m. First Sergeant J.D. Florendo, Deputy C.R. Szentkuti, and Deputy A. De Hoyos responded to the 3000 block of Warrenton Road for a reckless driver. Fauquier County dispatch advised a red Ford Mustang that was all over the roadway and nearly struck a motorcyclist was heading towards Stafford. Deputies would locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Hartwood Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle would pull over, but only for a moment. Before deputies could even get out of their vehicles, the suspect vehicle took off continuing Southbound on Warrenton Road, initiating a pursuit.

Deputies would pursue the vehicle until it pulled over again, this time at a residence in the 1700 block of Warrenton Road. Deputies made contact with the female driver, who demanded to know why deputies were in her driveway. It was later discovered to not be her house. The driver would remain uncooperative by refusing commands and instead attempting to lecture deputies that the third amendment allowed her the right to “squat.” During their conversation the driver would also produce a knife.

In order to prevent another pursuit, deputies placed spike strips under her tires and positioned their vehicles to block her in. That is when First Sergeant Florendo took the opportunity to utilize his pepper spray and spray it within her vehicle. This had the desired effect and the driver would exit her vehicle to avoid the spray. She was then detained without further incident.

[Redacted], was charged with eluding police, obstruction of justice, and a traffic lane violation. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.