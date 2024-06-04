Rand Paul Endorses Hamilton, Who Promises ‘A Government That Actually Values You as a Human Being’ By Uriah Kiser Published June 4, 2024 at 11:10AM | Updated June 4, 2024 at 1:53PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #7th Congressional District #Abigail Spanberger #Cameron Hamilton #Election 2024 #Gourmeltz #Locals Only #Quantico Security Breach #Rand Paul