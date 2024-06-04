OmniRide to Restructure Local Bus Service in Eastern Prince William County

On June 10, 2024, OmniRide will implement changes to the Local bus service in eastern Prince William County.

The restructuring aims to expand the service footprint, introduce new destinations, and enhance efficiency. The updated service will no longer include off-route trips and on-demand stops. Instead, OmniRide will launch the OmniRide Access paratransit service for residents with disabilities. This service will operate within ¾-mile of all Local bus routes and requires rider registration.

Changes by Route:

– Dumfries: New routing serving new destinations.

– Route 1: New routing.

– Dumfries Connector: New route connecting Route 1 corridor with the OmniRide Transit Center.

– Dale City: New routing serving new destinations.

– Lake Ridge: New routing covering part of the old Woodbridge/Lake Ridge route and serving new destinations.

– Woodbridge: New routing covering part of the old Woodbridge/Lake Ridge route and serving new destinations.

– Lake Ridge Connector: New route connecting Tackett’s Mill with the Rippon VRE Station.

OmniRide paratransit will serve riders with disabilities in the eastern Prince William service area who previously relied on off-route trips on Local buses.