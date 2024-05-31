Driver dies after crash on Kellogg Mill Road

At 9:28 p.m. on May 29, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 600 block of Kellogg Mill Road. The accident involved a 2011 Toyota Camry, which had veered off the road for reasons still under investigation.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Michael Torres of Stafford, was the vehicle’s sole occupant. Torres suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred near the Abel Lake boat ramp. Authorities have not yet released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the accident.

“Our thoughts are with Michael Torres’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this incident to determine what occurred.”