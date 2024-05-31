News

Driver dies after crash on Kellogg Mill Road

By Uriah Kiser

 

A single-vehicle crash on Kellogg Mill Road claimed the life of a Stafford man on Wednesday night.

At 9:28 p.m. on May 29, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 600 block of Kellogg Mill Road. The accident involved a 2011 Toyota Camry, which had veered off the road for reasons still under investigation.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Michael Torres of Stafford, was the vehicle’s sole occupant. Torres suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred near the Abel Lake boat ramp. Authorities have not yet released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the accident.

“Our thoughts are with Michael Torres’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this incident to determine what occurred.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts