Knife found on student at a Woodbridge middle school

On May 24, a 13-year-old male student at Potomac Middle School, 3130 Panther Pride Drive in Woodbridge, was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a pocketknife was found in his possession and turned over to school security. The School Resource Officer determined there was no threat to students or staff, and the case will be handled through the court process.

When asked, Prince William County Schools did not say whether or not the school division’s new $10 million Evolv metal detecting scanner system detected the weapon when the student brought it inside the school.

From Prince William police: