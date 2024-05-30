Knife found on student at a Woodbridge middle school

On May 24, a 13-year-old male student at Potomac Middle School, 3130 Panther Pride Drive in Woodbridge, was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a pocketknife was found in his possession and turned over to school security. The School Resource Officer determined there was no threat to students or staff, and the case will be handled through the court process.
When asked, Prince William County Schools did not say whether or not the school division’s new $10 million Evolv metal detecting scanner system detected the weapon when the student brought it inside the school.
From Prince William police:
Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds – On May 24 at 10:59AM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Potomac Middle School located at 3130 Panther Pride Dr. in Dumfries (22026) was notified of a student in possession of a weapon. The investigation revealed school security notified the SRO that a student turned over a pocketknife after they received it from a separate student, identified as the accused. Further investigation revealed the accused was observed with the knife during class before the other student took possession of the knife and turned it over to school security. The SRO determined the knife was not part of any threat to other students, faculty, or staff. Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the accused, identified as a 13-year-old male student. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date.
Charged on May 24: [Juvenile]
A 13-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge
Charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds
Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained