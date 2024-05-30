New speed cameras installed near some Prince William County schools are catching hundreds of speeders, raising a debate on their effectiveness and necessity. We want to hear your thoughts on this issue. Do you think these cameras are a good idea to enhance safety for students and pedestrians, or do you believe there might be better solutions? Share your opinion in our poll below!
Do you support the use of speed cameras near schools to catch speeders?
By Uriah Kiser
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Author
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!