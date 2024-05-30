Published May 30, 2024 at 2:11PM | Updated May 30, 2024 at 2:28PM

Do you support the use of speed cameras near schools to catch speeders?

New speed cameras installed near some Prince William County schools are catching hundreds of speeders, raising a debate on their effectiveness and necessity. We want to hear your thoughts on this issue. Do you think these cameras are a good idea to enhance safety for students and pedestrians, or do you believe there might be better solutions? Share your opinion in our poll below!