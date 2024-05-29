Prince William opens historic marriage license archives

The Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s Historical Online Portal (HOP) now includes marriage licenses from the Civil War era to the early 1900s, making historical documents more accessible for research. Funded by a technology grant, this initiative provides genealogists, academics, and residents worldwide with access to pre-20th century court records at no cost to taxpayers.

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk: The Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s Historical Online Portal (HOP) now contains marriage licenses recorded from Civil War times to the early 1900’s. This is part of the Clerk’s ongoing initiative to make historical papers more easily accessible for research. The HOP, which launched in early 2023, also offers access to Deeds, Wills and Lists of Heirs.

The historical information from the HOP can provide valuable insight for implementing historic preservation and connecting people. Genealogists, academics, lawyers, historians, researchers, and residents can access court records pre-dating the twentieth (20th) century worldwide by using the Historical Online Portal (HOP).

The historical information is viable for locating relatives, properties and ownership, as well as artifacts of evidence. Funded by a technology grant obtained by Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith, the Historical Online Portal places no costs on taxpayers. Clerk Smith plans to add more historical topics to the HOP in the coming months.

For a tutorial, please subscribe to the Circuit Court Clerk Office’s YouTube page by clicking this link: Prince William County Clerk of Circuit Court – YouTube.

For more information or to access the Historical Online Portal, please visit pwcva.gov/department/circuit-court/research.