Fire displaces 4, injuries reported

A townhouse fire broke out at 10:39 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the 1900 block of Old Post Terrace, Woodbridge. Heavy fire and smoke resulted, requiring a second alarm response. One firefighter and one occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and three townhomes were declared unsafe to occupy, displacing four adults.

From Prince William fire and rescue:

Late last evening units were dispatched to the 1900 block of Old Post Terrace (Woodbridge) for a report of a townhouse fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke showing prompting the need for a 2nd alarm. Fire attack followed limiting the spread of the fire. An occupant of the townhome was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector activation. Both occupants were then able to safely evacuate the home before units arrived. One firefighter is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury and one occupant was transported to a nearby medical facility with a non-life-threating injury. A total of 3 townhomes (2 with fire damage, 1 with water damage) were posted unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. A total of 4 adults were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting 2 of those displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

Had it not been for a smoke detector this incident could have ended tragically. Smoke detectors SAVE LIVES. A smoke detector will provide sufficient time for you and your family to safely escape in the event of a fire in your home or business. Is your home protected by smoke detectors? Make sure your family is protected by smoke detectors. Contact the Fire Marshal’s Office (703-792-6360) or your nearest fire station for more information.