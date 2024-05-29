Prince William

Fire displaces 4, injuries reported

By Uriah Kiser

A townhouse fire broke out at 10:39 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the 1900 block of Old Post Terrace, Woodbridge. Heavy fire and smoke resulted, requiring a second alarm response. One firefighter and one occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and three townhomes were declared unsafe to occupy, displacing four adults.

From Prince William fire and rescue:

Late last evening units were dispatched to the 1900 block of Old Post Terrace (Woodbridge) for a report of a townhouse fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke showing prompting the need for a 2nd alarm. Fire attack followed limiting the spread of the fire. An occupant of the townhome was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector activation. Both occupants were then able to safely evacuate the home before units arrived. One firefighter is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury and one occupant was transported to a nearby medical facility with a non-life-threating injury. A total of 3 townhomes (2 with fire damage, 1 with water damage) were posted unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. A total of 4 adults were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting 2 of those displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

Had it not been for a smoke detector this incident could have ended tragically. Smoke detectors SAVE LIVES. A smoke detector will provide sufficient time for you and your family to safely escape in the event of a fire in your home or business. Is your home protected by smoke detectors? Make sure your family is protected by smoke detectors. Contact the Fire Marshal’s Office (703-792-6360) or your nearest fire station for more information.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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