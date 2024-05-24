As Memorial Day approaches, we are interested in learning more about how our community observes this important holiday. Your participation in this brief poll will help us understand the traditions and activities that are meaningful to you and how we can better honor and remember those who have sacrificed for our country. Please take a moment to share your thoughts and experiences.
Have you attended a Memorial Day event or ceremony in the past five years?
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!